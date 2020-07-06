All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7308 Oakland Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7308 Oakland Lane
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:30 PM

7308 Oakland Lane

7308 Oakland Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7308 Oakland Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Richland Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Truly unique opportunity 3 bedroom home for lease in North Richland Hills at a great price! Original hardwood flooring, open layout, large backyard with mature trees and huge storage shed. Excellent condition and move-in ready. 2nd bath recently remodeled. High efficiency newer AC system, 2 car garage with openers, large kitchen perfect for entertaining and including a fridge. Location is ideal close to everything you need and just 30 seconds from the highway for easy commute. Qualifications-good rental history, 600 plus credit score, gross monthly income of $3,900 plus, no pets preferred but 1 pet on case by case basis, no prior evictions, no criminal history. PLEASE INQUIRE ONLINE FOR QUICKEST RESPONSE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 Oakland Lane have any available units?
7308 Oakland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7308 Oakland Lane have?
Some of 7308 Oakland Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 Oakland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Oakland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Oakland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7308 Oakland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7308 Oakland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7308 Oakland Lane offers parking.
Does 7308 Oakland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 Oakland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Oakland Lane have a pool?
No, 7308 Oakland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7308 Oakland Lane have accessible units?
No, 7308 Oakland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 Oakland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7308 Oakland Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary