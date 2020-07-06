7308 Oakland Lane

Amenities
Truly unique opportunity 3 bedroom home for lease in North Richland Hills at a great price! Original hardwood flooring, open layout, large backyard with mature trees and huge storage shed. Excellent condition and move-in ready. 2nd bath recently remodeled. High efficiency newer AC system, 2 car garage with openers, large kitchen perfect for entertaining and including a fridge. Location is ideal close to everything you need and just 30 seconds from the highway for easy commute. Qualifications-good rental history, 600 plus credit score, gross monthly income of $3,900 plus, no pets preferred but 1 pet on case by case basis, no prior evictions, no criminal history. PLEASE INQUIRE ONLINE FOR QUICKEST RESPONSE.