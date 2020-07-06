7208 Karen Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated 3/2/2 NRH area! Three bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage. New faux wood floors and granite counter tops. New paint and fixtures throughout. Sought after area and schools.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1958



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,650.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.