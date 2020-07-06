7208 Karen Drive

Amenities
Beautifully updated 3/2/2 NRH area! Three bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage. New faux wood floors and granite counter tops. New paint and fixtures throughout. Sought after area and schools.
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1958
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,650.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.