Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Make this gorgeous updated home in Stonybrooke Addition yours! Available for immediate move-in. Enjoy all the lavish updates and spread out in this spacious home. With an open concept living area and massive master ensuite, this home is sure to meet all of your needs. Granite counters, double ovens, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator all included. Lawncare provided by HOA! Call today to make this home yours!