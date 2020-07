Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Richland Hills. Offers open kitchen and living area. 6 miles from Trinity Railway Express stop, 1.4 miles from TEX Rail stop, and close to lots of shopping. $1445/mo, $1445 security deposit + $300 for each pet upon approval. Please email questions to regadainvestments@gmail.com or text 817.755.0110. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.