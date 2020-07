Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great home! Layout is open and inviting. Charm throughout starting on the outside with the red shutters and ending inside with the built in bookshelves in the living room. A must see! Refrigerator is included, big kitchen with a large wrap around counter top perfect for prepping! Wood plank floors throughout. Huge backyard with a brand new wooden gate installed on the side of the home. Come see for your self, easy online application. Don't delay, see it today!