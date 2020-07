Amenities

Updated open floor plan in Birdville ISD. Large living area with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and french doors to the wood deck outside. Kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, and stainless smooth surface stove. Master bedroom is perfect for king sized furniture, has walk in closet and private bath with double shower. Built in headboard can stay or go and fits double or queen sized bed. Appx. 16x14 storage building in backyard.