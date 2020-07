Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Impeccable remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home in sought after North Richland Hills! This charming home is move-in ready with new appliances, tiled in jetted bathtub in master, gorgeous laminate wood floors, and sparkling tile. Master suite includes a fireplace and access to back yard for that cozy feel. Large backyard oasis with covered patio! Make this home yours!