Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:51 AM

6721 Cylinda Sue Circle

6721 Cylinda Sue Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6721 Cylinda Sue Circle, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent this newly remodeled home conveniently located in North Richland Hills close to 820. Kitchen, Baths, Laundry all new, and many other updates throughout the house. Two large living areas and new laundry, entry from garage. Hand scraped hardwoods throughout with new tile in kitchen, laundry, and baths. Great schools, shopping and restaurants nearby. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house is on very quiet street with spacious yard and will be available now. The remodel is complete and it feels like a new home. Check out the photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle have any available units?
6721 Cylinda Sue Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle have?
Some of 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6721 Cylinda Sue Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle offers parking.
Does 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle have a pool?
No, 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle have accessible units?
No, 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6721 Cylinda Sue Circle has units with dishwashers.

