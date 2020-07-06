6721 Cylinda Sue Circle

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rent this newly remodeled home conveniently located in North Richland Hills close to 820. Kitchen, Baths, Laundry all new, and many other updates throughout the house. Two large living areas and new laundry, entry from garage. Hand scraped hardwoods throughout with new tile in kitchen, laundry, and baths. Great schools, shopping and restaurants nearby. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house is on very quiet street with spacious yard and will be available now. The remodel is complete and it feels like a new home. Check out the photos.