Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly oven

Cute 3-2-2 duplex in NRH. Clean as whistle and ready to move in. Three bedrooms with two bath duplex has a great floor plan and vinyl wood-look flooring Large living area with views to a huge backyard. Spacious open concept kitchen with appliances. Pets on case by case basis. Apply online at our website.