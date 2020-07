Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully well maintained single story home on corner lot. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms with fenced yard. Spacious eat in kitchen open to formal dining and family room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Master bath has garden jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. The fence in the backyard is being replaced on all sides.