Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

BEAUTIFUL ONE-STORY home. In the AMAZING COMMUNITY OF GRAND LAKES! Incredible COMMUNITY AMENITIES include a COMMUNITY POOL, SPLASH PADS, TENNIS COURTS and LAKES WITH WALKING TRAILS! Ready to MOVE IN! Kitchen cabinets FRESHLY PAINTED & REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM! Lots of NATURAL LIGHT. House has a GREAT FLOW from the moment you walk in. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE BEDROOM. COVERD PATIO with SPACIOUS BACKYARD for tons of FUN AND ENTERTAINMENT!



(RLNE5794945)