All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 5113 Nancy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
5113 Nancy Lane
Last updated December 2 2019 at 7:46 PM

5113 Nancy Lane

5113 Nancy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5113 Nancy Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Richland Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This is a beautiful home in North Richland Hills, Texas. It is a 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home with over 1,282 sqft. It has been renovated with beautiful countertops, luxury baths, wifi ecobee thermostat, and Ring Doorbell. (Technology fee of $55 per month includes high speed internet (200mbps), Ring Doorbell security monitoring added to the rent) MOVE IN BY THANKSGIVING, GET 2 WEEKS FREE RENT!

Includes: Fridge, Range/Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Washer/Dryer Connections.

We're Airbnb Friendly!
Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.
No breed or weight restrictions.

Rental Terms: $1345 monthly rent & $1345 deposit. Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision. (Please contact us for the FREE application it is NOT the Rently application)Tenant pays all utilities and yard care. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment, or in person tours with our representative. Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 Nancy Lane have any available units?
5113 Nancy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5113 Nancy Lane have?
Some of 5113 Nancy Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 Nancy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5113 Nancy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 Nancy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5113 Nancy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5113 Nancy Lane offer parking?
No, 5113 Nancy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5113 Nancy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 Nancy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 Nancy Lane have a pool?
No, 5113 Nancy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5113 Nancy Lane have accessible units?
No, 5113 Nancy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 Nancy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5113 Nancy Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary