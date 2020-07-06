5113 Nancy Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This is a beautiful home in North Richland Hills, Texas. It is a 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home with over 1,282 sqft. It has been renovated with beautiful countertops, luxury baths, wifi ecobee thermostat, and Ring Doorbell. (Technology fee of $55 per month includes high speed internet (200mbps), Ring Doorbell security monitoring added to the rent) MOVE IN BY THANKSGIVING, GET 2 WEEKS FREE RENT!



Includes: Fridge, Range/Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Washer/Dryer Connections.



We're Airbnb Friendly!

Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.

No breed or weight restrictions.



Rental Terms: $1345 monthly rent & $1345 deposit. Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision. (Please contact us for the FREE application it is NOT the Rently application)Tenant pays all utilities and yard care. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment, or in person tours with our representative. Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.