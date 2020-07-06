5017 Wyoming Trail

Amenities

Great Location in the Birdville ISD off Hwy 26. Close to Shopping, Entertainment and Restaurants. Three bedrooms, two baths and a two car garage. Plus a Bonus Room that could be used for an Office or 4th Bedroom. Fenced backyard with large storage shed. Rent $1650 per month, Security Deposit $1650, Application fee $50 per each person over the age of 18. Administrative fee $125. Small pets (dogs or cat) limit 2 will be considered after completing Pet Screening explained during the application process. Non refundable pet fee per pet $250 for each pet.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



