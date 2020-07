Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport game room parking

Great townhome, new wood look floors, cozy fireplace in living room, separate dining area, kitchen features all appliances, 1 bedroom downstairs with new carpet, easy access to full bath, huge LOFT style second room upstairs with full bath could be 2nd bedroom, game room or huge master bedroom. Covered patio, small green area in back. Entry from carport in back. 2 assigned carport spaces. New appliances order (stove, vent-hood & dishwasher)!