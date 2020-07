Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking

Great townhome, tile floors, carpet in bedrooms, cozy fireplace in the living room, separate dining area, kitchen features all appliances, split bedrooms. Covered patio with small courtyard fenced in. Entry for the carport in back. 2 assigned carport spaces. A small pet will be considered, the size of the patio area is not conducive for a med-lgr pet. Property isn't in voucher or Sect 8 programs.