Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home on a treed lot with spacious backyard and no neighbors behind. Great floor plan, has two living areas and an open concept kitchen. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops. Updated lighting and plumbing fixtures add to the appeal of this home. Backyard has a covered patio.