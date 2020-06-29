394 Creekside Curve

Amenities

Spacious 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing with Game Room + Balcony! - Spacious 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing with Game Room + Balcony! This Home Boasts Stainless Appliances, Stove, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, High Ceilings, Balcony in Master Bedroom, Game Room, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Covered Back Patio, Fenced In Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 65lbs Max. Cats - Must Prove Spayed or Neutered. Floorplan #3557



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3688345)