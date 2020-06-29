All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
394 Creekside Curve
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

394 Creekside Curve

394 Creekside Curve · No Longer Available
Location

394 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Spacious 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing with Game Room + Balcony! - Spacious 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing with Game Room + Balcony! This Home Boasts Stainless Appliances, Stove, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, High Ceilings, Balcony in Master Bedroom, Game Room, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Covered Back Patio, Fenced In Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 65lbs Max. Cats - Must Prove Spayed or Neutered. Floorplan #3557

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3688345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 Creekside Curve have any available units?
394 Creekside Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 394 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 394 Creekside Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 394 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
394 Creekside Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 394 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 394 Creekside Curve offer parking?
No, 394 Creekside Curve does not offer parking.
Does 394 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 394 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 394 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 394 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 394 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 394 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 394 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 394 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 394 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
