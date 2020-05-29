625 Memorial Hill Way

Amenities

garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished microwave Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

**FULLY FURNISHED HOME IN WYLIE ISD ** Home includes 55” flat screen TVs hung on the wall in each bedroom, a book case nook in each bedroom, water softener system, BBQ smoker and lawn furniture, electric recliners, sharper image calf and foot massager, shiatsu chair massager and much more. This elegant 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home with beautiful curb appeal is well maintained and has a great flow with high ceilings, lots of light, a home office, and a large backyard. The kitchen opens up to a spacious living room that is great for entertaining. The master suite embodies luxury with a double vanity and large garden tub that is perfect for relaxation. *SEE LIST OF COMPLETE AMENITIES IN SUPPLEMENTS*