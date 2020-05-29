All apartments in Murphy
Find more places like 625 Memorial Hill Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
625 Memorial Hill Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:35 AM

625 Memorial Hill Way

625 Memorial Hill Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

625 Memorial Hill Way, Murphy, TX 75094
The Gables at North Hill

Amenities

garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
**FULLY FURNISHED HOME IN WYLIE ISD ** Home includes 55” flat screen TVs hung on the wall in each bedroom, a book case nook in each bedroom, water softener system, BBQ smoker and lawn furniture, electric recliners, sharper image calf and foot massager, shiatsu chair massager and much more. This elegant 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home with beautiful curb appeal is well maintained and has a great flow with high ceilings, lots of light, a home office, and a large backyard. The kitchen opens up to a spacious living room that is great for entertaining. The master suite embodies luxury with a double vanity and large garden tub that is perfect for relaxation. *SEE LIST OF COMPLETE AMENITIES IN SUPPLEMENTS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Memorial Hill Way have any available units?
625 Memorial Hill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 625 Memorial Hill Way have?
Some of 625 Memorial Hill Way's amenities include garage, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Memorial Hill Way currently offering any rent specials?
625 Memorial Hill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Memorial Hill Way pet-friendly?
No, 625 Memorial Hill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 625 Memorial Hill Way offer parking?
Yes, 625 Memorial Hill Way offers parking.
Does 625 Memorial Hill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Memorial Hill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Memorial Hill Way have a pool?
No, 625 Memorial Hill Way does not have a pool.
Does 625 Memorial Hill Way have accessible units?
No, 625 Memorial Hill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Memorial Hill Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Memorial Hill Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Memorial Hill Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Memorial Hill Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXSachse, TXRowlett, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXRockwall, TX
Addison, TXFate, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXMelissa, TXRoyse City, TXCelina, TXForney, TXBalch Springs, TXAnna, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District