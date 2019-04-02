All apartments in Murphy
520 Flamingo Court

520 Flamingo Court · No Longer Available
Location

520 Flamingo Court, Murphy, TX 75094
The Aviary

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Luxury house in PLANO ISD for lease. Beautiful floorplan with Soaring ceiling from living to family room. The family room has nice built-in cabinets and decorated fire place. Stylish light fixtures in the whole house. Gourmet kitchen has open floorplan with island, granite, stainless appliance, 5 burner gas cooktop. Oversized master suite has sitting area, spacious master bth, decorated mirrors, large sink garden view tub, big walk-in closet. Two dining rooms and study located downstairs. Upstairs has large game room, an additional double column space can be as secondary study. Beautiful backyard with covered patio. Nice and quiet community, easy to commute, shopping, one of the best location in PLANO ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Flamingo Court have any available units?
520 Flamingo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 520 Flamingo Court have?
Some of 520 Flamingo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Flamingo Court currently offering any rent specials?
520 Flamingo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Flamingo Court pet-friendly?
No, 520 Flamingo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 520 Flamingo Court offer parking?
Yes, 520 Flamingo Court offers parking.
Does 520 Flamingo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Flamingo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Flamingo Court have a pool?
Yes, 520 Flamingo Court has a pool.
Does 520 Flamingo Court have accessible units?
No, 520 Flamingo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Flamingo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Flamingo Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Flamingo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Flamingo Court does not have units with air conditioning.

