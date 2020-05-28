All apartments in Murphy
457 Lakehurst Drive

457 Lakehurst Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Glen Ridge Estates

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
game room
parking
garage
Owner is installing a new AC system and blinds throughout the house. Upstairs is being painted. Beautiful and updated home on a large lot. Recent updates includes paint, kitchen appliances, granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, backsplash, and all bathrooms. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths down and 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom upstairs. Large game room. Patio has been converted to a sunroom and large backyard. Long driveway leads up to a 2 car garage with extra storage space. Shed in the backyard stays. Refrigerator included.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 457 Lakehurst Drive have any available units?
457 Lakehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 457 Lakehurst Drive have?
Some of 457 Lakehurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 Lakehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
457 Lakehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Lakehurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 457 Lakehurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 457 Lakehurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 457 Lakehurst Drive offers parking.
Does 457 Lakehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 Lakehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Lakehurst Drive have a pool?
No, 457 Lakehurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 457 Lakehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 457 Lakehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 457 Lakehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 Lakehurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 457 Lakehurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 457 Lakehurst Drive has units with air conditioning.

