457 Lakehurst Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Owner is installing a new AC system and blinds throughout the house. Upstairs is being painted. Beautiful and updated home on a large lot. Recent updates includes paint, kitchen appliances, granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, backsplash, and all bathrooms. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths down and 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom upstairs. Large game room. Patio has been converted to a sunroom and large backyard. Long driveway leads up to a 2 car garage with extra storage space. Shed in the backyard stays. Refrigerator included.