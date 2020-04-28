All apartments in Murphy
Find more places like 434 Teagarden Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
434 Teagarden Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:30 AM

434 Teagarden Court

434 Teagarden Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

434 Teagarden Court, Murphy, TX 75094
Maxwell Creek North

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Great neighborhood, wonderful 4 bedrooms 4 full bath home with an open floor plan on double cul-de-sac and a quarter-acre lot! Vaulted ceilings throughout. Tiles throughout downstairs & wood flooring on stairs & second floor. Large entry with stacked formals. Spacious kitchen, with island & breakfast bar, opens to a large living area with two-story ceiling & gas fireplace. Master down is split for privacy & features jetted tub, separate shower. Downstairs Study can be easily converted to 5th bedroom with full bath downstairs. New beautifully stained fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Teagarden Court have any available units?
434 Teagarden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 434 Teagarden Court have?
Some of 434 Teagarden Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Teagarden Court currently offering any rent specials?
434 Teagarden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Teagarden Court pet-friendly?
No, 434 Teagarden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 434 Teagarden Court offer parking?
No, 434 Teagarden Court does not offer parking.
Does 434 Teagarden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Teagarden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Teagarden Court have a pool?
No, 434 Teagarden Court does not have a pool.
Does 434 Teagarden Court have accessible units?
No, 434 Teagarden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Teagarden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 Teagarden Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Teagarden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 Teagarden Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXSachse, TXRowlett, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXRockwall, TX
Addison, TXFate, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXMelissa, TXRoyse City, TXCelina, TXForney, TXBalch Springs, TXAnna, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District