434 Teagarden Court

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Great neighborhood, wonderful 4 bedrooms 4 full bath home with an open floor plan on double cul-de-sac and a quarter-acre lot! Vaulted ceilings throughout. Tiles throughout downstairs & wood flooring on stairs & second floor. Large entry with stacked formals. Spacious kitchen, with island & breakfast bar, opens to a large living area with two-story ceiling & gas fireplace. Master down is split for privacy & features jetted tub, separate shower. Downstairs Study can be easily converted to 5th bedroom with full bath downstairs. New beautifully stained fence.