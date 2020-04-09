All apartments in Murphy
Murphy, TX
404 Oakhurst Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:47 AM

404 Oakhurst Drive

404 Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

404 Oakhurst Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Glen Ridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing ranch style home in the sought after subdivision of Glen Ridge Estates in Murphy. WOOD FLOORS throughout this well kept home. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN THE KITCHEN! Make your way through this amazing layout and discover the Large master bedroom with a huge bathroom. Secondary rooms have large closets as well. Big backyard & patio for cooking and enjoying the outdoors! Exemplary schools and parks close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Oakhurst Drive have any available units?
404 Oakhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 404 Oakhurst Drive have?
Some of 404 Oakhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Oakhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 Oakhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Oakhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 404 Oakhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 404 Oakhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 404 Oakhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 404 Oakhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Oakhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Oakhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 404 Oakhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 404 Oakhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 Oakhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Oakhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Oakhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Oakhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Oakhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

