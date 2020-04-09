404 Oakhurst Drive

Amazing ranch style home in the sought after subdivision of Glen Ridge Estates in Murphy. WOOD FLOORS throughout this well kept home. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN THE KITCHEN! Make your way through this amazing layout and discover the Large master bedroom with a huge bathroom. Secondary rooms have large closets as well. Big backyard & patio for cooking and enjoying the outdoors! Exemplary schools and parks close by.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
