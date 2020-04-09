404 Oakhurst Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing ranch style home in the sought after subdivision of Glen Ridge Estates in Murphy. WOOD FLOORS throughout this well kept home. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN THE KITCHEN! Make your way through this amazing layout and discover the Large master bedroom with a huge bathroom. Secondary rooms have large closets as well. Big backyard & patio for cooking and enjoying the outdoors! Exemplary schools and parks close by.