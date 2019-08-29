318 Lakefield Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious, lovely 1-story home in desirable Glen Ridge Estates, a quiet welcoming neighborhood of well-kept homes. Open concept home with large Living room connected to Breakfast & Kitchen. Front Office with French doors could be used as 4th Bedroom. Kitchen island, convection oven, stainless fridge, pantry, generous counter & cabinet space. Private master suite facing backyard includes separate shower, jetted tub, large walk-in closet. Modern Twin Shades in several rooms provide beauty with efficient light management. Almost new washer & dryer in large laundry room. Back patio. Large driveway & garage offers plenty of parking options. 2 storage bldgs in backyard. New energy efficient AC. Walk to park & school.