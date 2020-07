Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Stunning remodeled 4 bedroom 4 bath home for lease in Windy Hill Farms in Murphy. Grand entryway with wrought iron staircase. Large living area with fireplace and wood floors open to modern styled kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Oversized master bedroom and bath with separate shower and tub, dual vanities and sinks. Upstairs is equipped with another large living area and full size media room. All this and Plano ISD!!!!