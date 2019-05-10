128 Windsor Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Daniel Crossing subdivision in Murphy. Covered front porch and covered back patio with ceiling fans. Awesome floor plan has an open kitchen~breakfast area~living area that allows you to enjoy the ambiance of the fireplace with gas logs, and a second master upstairs! Window seat in the breakfast nook. Tray ceilings, vaulted ceilings, soft paint colors. Glass block window in master bath. Oversized garage. Great fenced in back yard with storage shed. Near Brentwood Park, Tom Kimbrough Stadium, and The Preserve at Maxwell Creek. Easy access to main roads. Schedule to come see today!