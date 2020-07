Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful home facing west looking at Pecan Hollow Golf Course. Great Family home with a wonderful floor plan with each bedroom having it's own personal bathroom. Master bedroom along with another bedroom located on first floor along with study, dining, living area and extra caterer kitchen. Upstairs has open game room and media room along with 3 separate bedrooms. Home is one of the newest built homes built in neighborhood with a circular drive way, large backyard and 3 car garage.