1015 Sparrow Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 3:56 AM

1015 Sparrow Drive

1015 Sparrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Sparrow Drive, Murphy, TX 75094

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Rare opportunity to lease a luxury home in Eagle Glen. Built in 2010 with all the features that you would expect in a home of this stature. Open floor plan and elevated ceilings throughout, stunning hand scraped oak floors and a beautiful stone fireplace in the huge family room. You will love the kitchen with all the granite counters and cabinetry, including a large island and open to the family room. The master will easily accommodate your king sized furnishings, and all three of the upstairs bedrooms are larger than average. The game room and media rooms will allow for all your family and entertaining pleasures and even the back patio has a custom built cover for your outdoor gatherings. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Sparrow Drive have any available units?
1015 Sparrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 1015 Sparrow Drive have?
Some of 1015 Sparrow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Sparrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Sparrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Sparrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Sparrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 1015 Sparrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Sparrow Drive offers parking.
Does 1015 Sparrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Sparrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Sparrow Drive have a pool?
No, 1015 Sparrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Sparrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1015 Sparrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Sparrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Sparrow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Sparrow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Sparrow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

