1015 Sparrow Drive

Rare opportunity to lease a luxury home in Eagle Glen. Built in 2010 with all the features that you would expect in a home of this stature. Open floor plan and elevated ceilings throughout, stunning hand scraped oak floors and a beautiful stone fireplace in the huge family room. You will love the kitchen with all the granite counters and cabinetry, including a large island and open to the family room. The master will easily accommodate your king sized furnishings, and all three of the upstairs bedrooms are larger than average. The game room and media rooms will allow for all your family and entertaining pleasures and even the back patio has a custom built cover for your outdoor gatherings. Don't miss this one!