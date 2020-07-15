3523 Palomar Valley Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool garage

Gorgeous 4/3.5 in Conroe ISD! - Must see four bedroom three and a half bath in the gated community of Canyon Gate at Legends Ranch With tile and hardwood through out home! This home is full up upgrades that boasts a study with french doors, large open living area with gas fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances with plenty of cabinet space, and the fridge stays! Enjoy the huge game room upstairs, the large master with dual sinks and separate garden tub and shower! All of the nice sized secondary rooms feature plenty of natural lighting and closet space. There are two full more baths with shower and tub combo to accommodate plenty of friends or loved ones! This home also features an oversized backyard with covered patio, sprinkler system, water softener system, and a community pool. Minutes away from shopping, schools, and dining!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4461989)