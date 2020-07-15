All apartments in Montgomery County
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
3523 Palomar Valley Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3523 Palomar Valley Dr

3523 Palomar Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3523 Palomar Valley Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4/3.5 in Conroe ISD! - Must see four bedroom three and a half bath in the gated community of Canyon Gate at Legends Ranch With tile and hardwood through out home! This home is full up upgrades that boasts a study with french doors, large open living area with gas fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances with plenty of cabinet space, and the fridge stays! Enjoy the huge game room upstairs, the large master with dual sinks and separate garden tub and shower! All of the nice sized secondary rooms feature plenty of natural lighting and closet space. There are two full more baths with shower and tub combo to accommodate plenty of friends or loved ones! This home also features an oversized backyard with covered patio, sprinkler system, water softener system, and a community pool. Minutes away from shopping, schools, and dining!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4461989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 Palomar Valley Dr have any available units?
3523 Palomar Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 3523 Palomar Valley Dr have?
Some of 3523 Palomar Valley Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 Palomar Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3523 Palomar Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 Palomar Valley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3523 Palomar Valley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 3523 Palomar Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3523 Palomar Valley Dr offers parking.
Does 3523 Palomar Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 Palomar Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 Palomar Valley Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3523 Palomar Valley Dr has a pool.
Does 3523 Palomar Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 3523 Palomar Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 Palomar Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 Palomar Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3523 Palomar Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3523 Palomar Valley Dr has units with air conditioning.
