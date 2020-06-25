All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 29643 Clover Shore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
29643 Clover Shore Dr
Last updated November 11 2019 at 8:25 AM

29643 Clover Shore Dr

29643 Clover Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

29643 Clover Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Wyndham II floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with large family room overlooking kitchen and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29643 Clover Shore Dr have any available units?
29643 Clover Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29643 Clover Shore Dr have?
Some of 29643 Clover Shore Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29643 Clover Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29643 Clover Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29643 Clover Shore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 29643 Clover Shore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 29643 Clover Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 29643 Clover Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 29643 Clover Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29643 Clover Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29643 Clover Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 29643 Clover Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29643 Clover Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 29643 Clover Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29643 Clover Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29643 Clover Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 29643 Clover Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 29643 Clover Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59
Houston, TX 77339
Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
Towers Woodland
366 FM-1488
Conroe, TX 77384
The Fountains of Conroe
200 Fountain Ln
Conroe, TX 77304
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Autumn Wood
2021 Plantation Dr
Conroe, TX 77301
Sunpark Apartment Homes
2205 N Frazier St
Conroe, TX 77303

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch