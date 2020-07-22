All apartments in Montgomery County
29610 Woodsons Shore Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:58 AM

29610 Woodsons Shore Drive

29610 Woodsons Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

29610 Woodsons Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9610 Woodsons Shore Drive, Spring, TX 77386 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 06/10/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. The Wheeler floorplan is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Spacious first floor master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Gameroom, large living room, and formal dining area make this home perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received. LISTED BY: KAREN CHAPELL DISCLAIMER: ALL INFO IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND SHOULD BE INDEPENDTLY VERIFIED ON HAR.COM FOR THE LATEST STATUS. [ Published 10-Jun-19 / ID 3022649 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive have any available units?
29610 Woodsons Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive have?
Some of 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29610 Woodsons Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29610 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
