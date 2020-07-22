29610 Woodsons Shore Drive

Amenities

9610 Woodsons Shore Drive, Spring, TX 77386 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 06/10/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. The Wheeler floorplan is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Spacious first floor master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Gameroom, large living room, and formal dining area make this home perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received. LISTED BY: KAREN CHAPELL DISCLAIMER: ALL INFO IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND SHOULD BE INDEPENDTLY VERIFIED ON HAR.COM FOR THE LATEST STATUS. [ Published 10-Jun-19 / ID 3022649 ]