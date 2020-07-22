Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters air conditioning game room

29542 Monona Terrace Court Available 03/15/20 BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY1 - Better than new home built in 2014. 3 bedrooms downstairs. One additional bedroom upstairs off the giant 26' x 18' game room. Perfect for your Teen, Mother-in-Law, or Guest.

The master suite features two large walk ins, double sinks, separate soak tub & shower.

The guaranteed gathering spot is in the kitchen. Open concept with family room. Beautifully Granite and the sink stone is a 10 ft x 4 ft. work of natural art. Two Split system High efficiency AC units, custom water purification system, and even an emergency generator for those Texas Storm days. At the entry foyer you will also enjoy a room that may be used as a office, study, sitting area. Great size, features, extras all through the home.

This property is also for sale $355,000. Rent now Buy latter could be an option.



(RLNE4865172)