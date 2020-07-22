All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:50 AM

29542 Monona Terrace Court

29542 Monona Terrace Ct · No Longer Available
Location

29542 Monona Terrace Ct, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
29542 Monona Terrace Court Available 03/15/20 BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY1 - Better than new home built in 2014. 3 bedrooms downstairs. One additional bedroom upstairs off the giant 26' x 18' game room. Perfect for your Teen, Mother-in-Law, or Guest.
The master suite features two large walk ins, double sinks, separate soak tub & shower.
The guaranteed gathering spot is in the kitchen. Open concept with family room. Beautifully Granite and the sink stone is a 10 ft x 4 ft. work of natural art. Two Split system High efficiency AC units, custom water purification system, and even an emergency generator for those Texas Storm days. At the entry foyer you will also enjoy a room that may be used as a office, study, sitting area. Great size, features, extras all through the home.
This property is also for sale $355,000. Rent now Buy latter could be an option.

(RLNE4865172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29542 Monona Terrace Court have any available units?
29542 Monona Terrace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29542 Monona Terrace Court have?
Some of 29542 Monona Terrace Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29542 Monona Terrace Court currently offering any rent specials?
29542 Monona Terrace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29542 Monona Terrace Court pet-friendly?
No, 29542 Monona Terrace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 29542 Monona Terrace Court offer parking?
No, 29542 Monona Terrace Court does not offer parking.
Does 29542 Monona Terrace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29542 Monona Terrace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29542 Monona Terrace Court have a pool?
No, 29542 Monona Terrace Court does not have a pool.
Does 29542 Monona Terrace Court have accessible units?
No, 29542 Monona Terrace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 29542 Monona Terrace Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 29542 Monona Terrace Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29542 Monona Terrace Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29542 Monona Terrace Court has units with air conditioning.
