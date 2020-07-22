29322 Legends Bluff Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Very well maintained 3 bedroom home on a premium lot!!!.Open floor plan *** Features 42" cabinets ***Silestone counter tops*** Kitchen island (wired )*** Stainless steel Appliances *** 2"blinds ***4" A/C fileration *** ceiling fans ***Sprinkler system installed in 2017 *** Tech Sheild in attic *** Solar screens***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
