29322 Legends Bluff Drive
29322 Legends Bluff Drive

29322 Legends Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
29322 Legends Bluff Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
accessible
parking
garage
Very well maintained 3 bedroom home on a premium lot!!!.Open floor plan *** Features 42" cabinets ***Silestone counter tops*** Kitchen island (wired )*** Stainless steel Appliances *** 2"blinds ***4" A/C fileration *** ceiling fans ***Sprinkler system installed in 2017 *** Tech Sheild in attic *** Solar screens***

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 29322 Legends Bluff Drive have any available units?
29322 Legends Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29322 Legends Bluff Drive have?
Some of 29322 Legends Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29322 Legends Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29322 Legends Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29322 Legends Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29322 Legends Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 29322 Legends Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29322 Legends Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 29322 Legends Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29322 Legends Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29322 Legends Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 29322 Legends Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29322 Legends Bluff Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 29322 Legends Bluff Drive has accessible units.
Does 29322 Legends Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29322 Legends Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 29322 Legends Bluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29322 Legends Bluff Drive has units with air conditioning.
