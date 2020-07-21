21439 B W. Wallis Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This Spacious 2BR / 2BA Duplex awaits you. When you enter the front door you will find a very open floor plan. The living, dining and kitchen are immediately accessible. It feels large and open. Down the hall you have your Washer and dryer connections and a full bath along with 2 hall closets.



Both bedrooms have walk in closets and the master bedroom has a full bathroom!



Add on a one car garage and a large, fully fenced back yard and you have all the amenities of a house! But wait, you pay just a $150 utility fee per month which covers your Water, Sewer, 2x week trash and lawn services and many of those house expenses got much cheaper.



Pets are allowed with a $300 pet fee per pet.



Your total monthly payment is $1375. This includes, rent, water, sewer, trash, and lawn services. We are all electric and the electric bill runs between $80 and $150.



Call Darren @ 281-354-RENT(7368) to arrange you showing.

www.lonestarsquare.com

Lone Star Square is a community of 60 Town Homes. It is conveniently conveniently located off of Hwy 59N/59S from FM1314. Very closely located to schools that are a part of New Caney ISD. We offer family townhome living adjacent to the Oakhurst/Kingwood subdivision.



All homes include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and washer and dryer connections. Each home comes with a garage and a fenced back yard.