Montgomery County, TX
21439 B W. Wallis Dr.
Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:23 AM

21439 B W. Wallis Dr.

21439 W Wallis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21439 W Wallis Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77365

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
This Spacious 2BR / 2BA Duplex awaits you. When you enter the front door you will find a very open floor plan. The living, dining and kitchen are immediately accessible. It feels large and open. Down the hall you have your Washer and dryer connections and a full bath along with 2 hall closets.

Both bedrooms have walk in closets and the master bedroom has a full bathroom!

Add on a one car garage and a large, fully fenced back yard and you have all the amenities of a house! But wait, you pay just a $150 utility fee per month which covers your Water, Sewer, 2x week trash and lawn services and many of those house expenses got much cheaper.

Pets are allowed with a $300 pet fee per pet.

Your total monthly payment is $1375. This includes, rent, water, sewer, trash, and lawn services. We are all electric and the electric bill runs between $80 and $150.

Call Darren @ 281-354-RENT(7368) to arrange you showing.
www.lonestarsquare.com
Lone Star Square is a community of 60 Town Homes. It is conveniently conveniently located off of Hwy 59N/59S from FM1314. Very closely located to schools that are a part of New Caney ISD. We offer family townhome living adjacent to the Oakhurst/Kingwood subdivision.

All homes include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and washer and dryer connections. Each home comes with a garage and a fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. have any available units?
21439 B W. Wallis Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. have?
Some of 21439 B W. Wallis Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
21439 B W. Wallis Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. offers parking.
Does 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. have a pool?
No, 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. have accessible units?
No, 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21439 B W. Wallis Dr. has units with air conditioning.
