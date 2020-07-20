All apartments in Montgomery County
20200 Southwood Oaks Drive
20200 Southwood Oaks Drive

20200 Southwood Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
20200 Southwood Oaks Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77365

carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Exceptional open floor plan has 4 bedrms & features tile or wood flooring in the main living areas & master bedroom suite. Carpet in bedrooms only. The kitchen has gorgeous granite and stainless steel appliances includes a kitchen refrigerator! You'll find granite in the bathrooms, too! This home is extra clean! Interior walls were recently painted (1 neutral color throughout). Large utility room and generous backyard. Gas logs, too! Incredible location: 5 min. to access the recently built HEB shopping center, HWY 59/69, golf course in Oakhurst, neighborhood pool & much, much more! You will not be disappointed.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive have any available units?
20200 Southwood Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive have?
Some of 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20200 Southwood Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive has accessible units.
Does 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20200 Southwood Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
