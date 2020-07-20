20200 Southwood Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Exceptional open floor plan has 4 bedrms & features tile or wood flooring in the main living areas & master bedroom suite. Carpet in bedrooms only. The kitchen has gorgeous granite and stainless steel appliances includes a kitchen refrigerator! You'll find granite in the bathrooms, too! This home is extra clean! Interior walls were recently painted (1 neutral color throughout). Large utility room and generous backyard. Gas logs, too! Incredible location: 5 min. to access the recently built HEB shopping center, HWY 59/69, golf course in Oakhurst, neighborhood pool & much, much more! You will not be disappointed.