Montgomery County, TX
1414 April Villa
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

1414 April Villa

1414 April Villa · No Longer Available
Location

1414 April Villa, Montgomery County, TX 77356
April Sound

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Located in the very secure April Sound subdivision with manned gate entrance. 24 hour patrols. Recent new construction. Use of Country Club pools, hot tub, boat launch, fitness center, and restaurants included. Single story duplex so no one above. 50 flat screen Fully furnished, cookware, glassware, utensils, linens, towels, cable tv, full size washer and dryer (drys faster because its natural gas), Free WiFi, reserved parking space right in front of unit, everything needed for an extended stay. Microfibre recliner. King size bed. Granite counter tops, tumbled travertine tile backsplash, gas stove, dishwasher. Keurig coffee machine (upon request). Tiled bath with large walk in shower with bench seat . 3 foot wide doors. Concrete ramp from parking to front door. Walk to club, golf, lake, pools. All bills paid. Rate is for 1. Please add $100 for 2. 20 minutes to The Woodlands. Background check not required for hospital personnel. Lease not required. Visa/MC accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 April Villa have any available units?
1414 April Villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 1414 April Villa have?
Some of 1414 April Villa's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 April Villa currently offering any rent specials?
1414 April Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 April Villa pet-friendly?
No, 1414 April Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1414 April Villa offer parking?
Yes, 1414 April Villa offers parking.
Does 1414 April Villa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 April Villa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 April Villa have a pool?
Yes, 1414 April Villa has a pool.
Does 1414 April Villa have accessible units?
No, 1414 April Villa does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 April Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 April Villa has units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 April Villa have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 April Villa does not have units with air conditioning.
