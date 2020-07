Amenities

Bungalow style home from the Heights in Houston. Located on 2 acres off FM 1485. Cute kitchen with double sinks,granite counters and wood flooring throughout. Fully fenced yard and plenty of room for gardening. Fully fenced w/gate access there is even an outdoor area for entertaining. New Well with a 5 year warranty, New Roof (1 yr old). Perfect outbuildings for FFA projects or 4H. Bring your horses! The landlord would entertain a short term 6 month lease.... Conroe ISD