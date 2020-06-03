711 E Avenue F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brick Home, 4/2, With Large Backyard in Midlothian TX - Well kept home in the heart of Midlothian. This is a great home with a fenced yard. Recently updated throughout the house. You will love the quiet street close, to downtown with easy access to parks, schools and churches. Come see this quickly or it will be gone! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.



(RLNE3506112)