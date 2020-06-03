All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:22 AM

711 E Avenue F

711 East Avenue F · No Longer Available
Location

711 East Avenue F, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick Home, 4/2, With Large Backyard in Midlothian TX - Well kept home in the heart of Midlothian. This is a great home with a fenced yard. Recently updated throughout the house. You will love the quiet street close, to downtown with easy access to parks, schools and churches. Come see this quickly or it will be gone! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

(RLNE3506112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 E Avenue F have any available units?
711 E Avenue F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 711 E Avenue F have?
Some of 711 E Avenue F's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 E Avenue F currently offering any rent specials?
711 E Avenue F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 E Avenue F pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 E Avenue F is pet friendly.
Does 711 E Avenue F offer parking?
No, 711 E Avenue F does not offer parking.
Does 711 E Avenue F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 E Avenue F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 E Avenue F have a pool?
No, 711 E Avenue F does not have a pool.
Does 711 E Avenue F have accessible units?
No, 711 E Avenue F does not have accessible units.
Does 711 E Avenue F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 E Avenue F has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 E Avenue F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 711 E Avenue F has units with air conditioning.

