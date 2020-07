Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Executive Home available for lease in a great neighborhood with awesome schools! Updated 4 bed, 2 baths complete with 2 living and 2 dining with almost 2300 square feet. Walking distance to Longbranch Elementary! Neighborhood playground and school are an easy walk. Fenced and FLAT back yard. Oversized covered patio!! Granite counters, and Woodburning Fireplace. **Includes WASHER, DRYER, FRIDGE, SHED** Must maintain renters insurance.