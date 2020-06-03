3401 Newgate Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in inviting neighborhood! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining room, LARGE gameroom upstairs with a closet, lots of windows to let in natural light and HUGE backyard with nothing behind you but trees. The master bedroom has dual sinks, jetted tub and his and hers walk in closets. The kitchen has an island, breakfast bar, built in microwave and spacious breakfast area, come see this TODAY! .

