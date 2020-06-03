All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:32 PM

1015 Park Place Boulevard

1015 Park Place Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Park Place Boulevard, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Awesome 3 bed, 2 bath, 1523 sq. ft home in Midlothian, TX! Open floor plan. Wonderfully sized living room features gorgeous decorative fireplace. Galley style kitchen provides tons of cabinets and plenty of cabinet space. Breakfast area overlooks back yard! Over-sized master retreat features walk in closet! Spacious secondary rooms. Additional storage throughout home. Be sure to schedule your showing today!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Park Place Boulevard have any available units?
1015 Park Place Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1015 Park Place Boulevard have?
Some of 1015 Park Place Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Park Place Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Park Place Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Park Place Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Park Place Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Park Place Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1015 Park Place Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Park Place Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Park Place Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Park Place Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1015 Park Place Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Park Place Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1015 Park Place Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Park Place Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Park Place Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Park Place Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Park Place Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

