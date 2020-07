Amenities

fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath home. Huge living area with cosmetic fireplace. Concrete flooring throughout home. House is located right behind apartment. No washer or dryer connections and only has cooktop, no oven. $50.00 application fee per person over 18. Tenant must get a P.O. Box for mail. NO PETS!!!!