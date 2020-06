Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Cute cottage on large corner with gorgeous, huge live oak trees walking distance to the George Bush childhood home. Laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms, hall and den. Neutral paint in bedrooms and living areas. Large 6 vehicle carport. Cars can be secured behind rolling gate and large enough to park boat, RV or work cars. Dogs allowed with approval of owner $300/pet deposit & $25/mo/pet.