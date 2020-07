Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Nice single story home with 2 car attached garage on quiet cul de sac. Close to a city lake & walking trails. Big fenced back yard with gas grill. Washer & dryer, side by side refrigerator, eat in kitchen, ceiling fans throughout. Eat in kitchen. Close to I30 & 635, close to shopping, schools, churches, & medical facilities. Application fee of $50 to be in certified funds. Tenant to vacate July 16