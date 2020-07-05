All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:02 AM

4744 Salem Drive

4744 Salem Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4744 Salem Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in the heart of Mesquite. This 3 bed one and a half bath is located near shopping and restaurants with easy access to 635 and 30. This home has been nicely updated and is move in ready. Come see today as it will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4744 Salem Drive have any available units?
4744 Salem Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4744 Salem Drive have?
Some of 4744 Salem Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4744 Salem Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4744 Salem Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 Salem Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4744 Salem Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 4744 Salem Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4744 Salem Drive offers parking.
Does 4744 Salem Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4744 Salem Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 Salem Drive have a pool?
No, 4744 Salem Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4744 Salem Drive have accessible units?
No, 4744 Salem Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 Salem Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4744 Salem Drive has units with dishwashers.

