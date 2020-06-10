3626 Casa Ridge Drive

Amenities
Well-maintained home in Mesquite boasts 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Updated throughout with new flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms, interior paint and refrigerator! Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to I-30 in the Mesquite ISD! This house is a must see!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.