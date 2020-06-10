All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:15 AM

3626 Casa Ridge Drive

3626 Casa Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3626 Casa Ridge Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Well-maintained home in Mesquite boasts 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Updated throughout with new flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms, interior paint and refrigerator! Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to I-30 in the Mesquite ISD! This house is a must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Casa Ridge Drive have any available units?
3626 Casa Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 3626 Casa Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Casa Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Casa Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3626 Casa Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3626 Casa Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3626 Casa Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3626 Casa Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Casa Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Casa Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3626 Casa Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Casa Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3626 Casa Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Casa Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 Casa Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3626 Casa Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3626 Casa Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

