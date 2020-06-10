2923 Independence Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath open-plan home is a MUST SEE! This home comes with hardwood flooring and a large fenced in backyard great for parties! There are plenty of places for dining, shopping and entertaining - near I-635! More photos to come soon!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



