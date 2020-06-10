All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:09 PM

2923 Independence Dr

2923 Independence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2923 Independence Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath open-plan home is a MUST SEE! This home comes with hardwood flooring and a large fenced in backyard great for parties! There are plenty of places for dining, shopping and entertaining - near I-635! More photos to come soon!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Amenities: Wooded Backyard Porch, Vaulted Ceiling, Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 Independence Dr have any available units?
2923 Independence Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 Independence Dr have?
Some of 2923 Independence Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Independence Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Independence Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Independence Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2923 Independence Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2923 Independence Dr offer parking?
No, 2923 Independence Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2923 Independence Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 Independence Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Independence Dr have a pool?
No, 2923 Independence Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2923 Independence Dr have accessible units?
No, 2923 Independence Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Independence Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 Independence Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

