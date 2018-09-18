All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:31 AM

2432 Avis St

2432 Avis Street · No Longer Available
Location

2432 Avis Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Edgemont Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes brand new two-tone modern paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, appliances, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] The home is located minutes from Walmart Supercenter, Dollar Tree, AT&T, Spring, McDonald's, Rodriguez Mexican Grill, Taco Casa, Balch Springs Bingo, 635 and much more. Just a short drive to McWhorter Elementary School and Park, and within walking distance of the bus line on Lake June Rd. It is the tenant's responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 Avis St have any available units?
2432 Avis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 Avis St have?
Some of 2432 Avis St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 Avis St currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Avis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Avis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2432 Avis St is pet friendly.
Does 2432 Avis St offer parking?
Yes, 2432 Avis St offers parking.
Does 2432 Avis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 Avis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Avis St have a pool?
No, 2432 Avis St does not have a pool.
Does 2432 Avis St have accessible units?
No, 2432 Avis St does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Avis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 Avis St does not have units with dishwashers.

