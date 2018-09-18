2432 Avis St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes brand new two-tone modern paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, appliances, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] The home is located minutes from Walmart Supercenter, Dollar Tree, AT&T, Spring, McDonald's, Rodriguez Mexican Grill, Taco Casa, Balch Springs Bingo, 635 and much more. Just a short drive to McWhorter Elementary School and Park, and within walking distance of the bus line on Lake June Rd. It is the tenant's responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.