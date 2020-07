Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

A charming, well-maintained 4bd/2ba home - A charming, well-maintained home. The kitchen is large and has the feel of a farm-house kitchen. Plenty of room for the family to gather and still not crowd the cook! The fence has recently been replaced and the roof is only a couple years old.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5566819)