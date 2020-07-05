All apartments in Mesquite
Location

1813 Culberson Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous mesquite property offering a swimming pool for your outdoor enjoyment. Ceramic tile floors adorn the living areas to offer easy clean and upgraded entertainment areas! Master bath offers glassed in shower enclosure with updated ceramic tile. Granite counters offer dual sinks with a vanity space for dressing for your day. Brick fireplace offers large hearth and a mantle. There is a large covered patio over the back porch for extended space to enjoy pool time. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Culberson Drive have any available units?
1813 Culberson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Culberson Drive have?
Some of 1813 Culberson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Culberson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Culberson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Culberson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Culberson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1813 Culberson Drive offer parking?
No, 1813 Culberson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Culberson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Culberson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Culberson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1813 Culberson Drive has a pool.
Does 1813 Culberson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1813 Culberson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Culberson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Culberson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

