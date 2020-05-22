1321 Rosemont Street

Amenities
Adorable home in an excellent location! Tucked away in Northridge Estates, this home is nearby tons of amenities but just out of the main hustle & bustle. Great curb appeal with a 1 car attached garage! The flexible floor plan boasts a brightly lit kitchen, spacious living room & 3 well-sized bedrooms to suit all your family's needs. The fully fenced backyard offers soaring mature trees, great shade for those hot summer days & ample room to cookout & relax! Enjoy easy access to 635, 80, 30 and just minutes to Town East Mall & Lake Ray Hubbard!