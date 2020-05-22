All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1321 Rosemont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1321 Rosemont Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1321 Rosemont Street

1321 Rosemont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1321 Rosemont Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable home in an excellent location! Tucked away in Northridge Estates, this home is nearby tons of amenities but just out of the main hustle & bustle. Great curb appeal with a 1 car attached garage! The flexible floor plan boasts a brightly lit kitchen, spacious living room & 3 well-sized bedrooms to suit all your family's needs. The fully fenced backyard offers soaring mature trees, great shade for those hot summer days & ample room to cookout & relax! Enjoy easy access to 635, 80, 30 and just minutes to Town East Mall & Lake Ray Hubbard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Rosemont Street have any available units?
1321 Rosemont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 1321 Rosemont Street currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Rosemont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Rosemont Street pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Rosemont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1321 Rosemont Street offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Rosemont Street offers parking.
Does 1321 Rosemont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Rosemont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Rosemont Street have a pool?
No, 1321 Rosemont Street does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Rosemont Street have accessible units?
No, 1321 Rosemont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Rosemont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Rosemont Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Rosemont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 Rosemont Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District